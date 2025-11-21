Mexico’s Fatima Bosch wins 74th Miss Universe 2025; Top 5 list

Mumbai: And the wait is finally over! The world now has its 74th Miss Universe. Mexico’s Fatima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025. The crown was passed on to her by last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark.

The grand finale took place on November 21 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Top 5 were —

Praveenar Singh

Fatima Bosch

Ahtisa Manalo

Stephany Abasali

Olivia Yace

Miss Universe 2025 Winner

A teary-eyed Fatima Bosch was overwhelmed with emotion as she received the crown, surrounded by fellow contestants who cheered and embraced her in a heartwarming moment on stage.

The 25-year-old Mexican beauty had already become a fan favourite after a viral incident in which she was publicly berated by a Thai pageant director during a live-streamed meeting, a moment that triggered a walkout by contestants. Her powerful presence and grace ultimately won global hearts.

Runner-ups

Thailand’s Praveenar Singh – 1st runner-up

Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali – 2nd runner-up

Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo – 3rd runner-up

Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yace – 4th runner-up

India at Miss Universe 2025

India was represented by Manika Vishwakarma, who gave a strong performance and advanced to the top 15. She competed in a striking white monokini during the swimsuit round, but missed a spot in the top 12. India last won the crown in 2021 with Harnaaz Sandhu, after historic victories by Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000).

The next edition Miss Universe 2026, which marks the 75th year of the pageant will be held in Puerto Rico.