TN: Naidu rejects Hindi imposition charge against NDA govt

Chennai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, April 21, said the Centre has not imposed Hindi as a national language, questioning why people should not learn it, even as he defended the NDA’s stance on delimitation.

Replying to a query on concerns over Hindi imposition in southern states, Naidu said the Union government has not declared Hindi as the national language. “Why should one not learn Hindi?” he asked.

On delimitation

Turning to the delimitation issue, Naidu said he could not understand Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s opposition to the proposal linked to women’s reservation. He said the NDA government had offered a formula to increase Lok Sabha seats in every state by 50 per cent, irrespective of population, and argued that parties opposing it must answer to the people.

Campaigning for NDA candidates ahead of the Assembly polls, the TDP supremo alleged that law and order in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated under the DMK government. He claimed that crime against women had increased and flagged issues such as custodial deaths and spurious liquor.

Naidu also criticised the state’s infrastructure, saying Chennai faced flooding risks during heavy rains and lacked significant civic improvements.

Naidu pitches for ‘double engine’ govt in TN

Pitching for a “double-engine” government, he urged voters to support the NDA for faster development. He emphasised national unity, stating that despite linguistic differences, “we are all one.”

He also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying projects like the proposed Ganga-Cauvery river linking would be possible only under his leadership.

On actor-politician Vijay’s political entry, Naidu declined to comment directly, saying present-day leaders cannot be compared with icons like MGR and NTR.

Naidu concluded his two-day tour of Tamil Nadu, during which he campaigned in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Chennai, addressing public meetings and roadshows in support of NDA candidates.