Narsinghanand’s aide Pinky Chaudhary incites supporters to behead Owaisi

Hindu Raksha Dal chief and Yati Narsinghanand’s aide, Pinky Chaudhary in a speech at school in Uttar Pradesh, incited his supporters to behead the president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi.

In the video that has now surfaced on social media, Chaudhary can be seen delivering a speech in J.D. Public school in Ghaziabad, inciting Hindutva supporters and members of the Hindu Raksha Dal, to behead Owaisi.

“As long as the warriors and volunteers of Hindu Raksha Dal work together as a unit and follow the path of Hindutva, they will behead you (Owaisi) and make my name,” Chaudhary can be heard saying.

He was applauded by the crowd and slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ were raised after his speech.

"Teri Gardan ka*tkar mera naam badhaenge"



In an open meeting, Narsinghanand's aide, Pinky Chaudhary incites his supporters to behe@d @asadowaisi.



Cc @ghaziabadpolice



PS: Delhi police is yet to challenge the bail of the Jantar mantar hate speech accused. pic.twitter.com/wj39z8Nr7U — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) December 31, 2021

Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary is out on bail after he was sent to custody in September, for his alleged involvement in chanting communal slogans (hate speech) at a rally in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on August 8.

The month of December has seen an increased number of hate speeches, delivered publicly, by Hindutva leaders, following a 3-day “Dharma Sansad”, a hate conclave, in Haridwar, between December 16 and 19, and another two-day event in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on December 25-26.

Hate conclaves: Raipur and Haridwar

A Hindutva leader Kalicharan from Maharashtra, who called Mahatma Gandhi a ‘traitor’ and praised his assassin, Nathuram Godse, was booked in Raipur and arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho on Thursday.

In videos that have gone viral over social media, Kalicharan accuses Gandhi of destroying the nation.

During the conclusion of the two-day ‘dharma sansad’ at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on Sunday evening, Kalicharan had used an “abusive” word against the Father of the Nation and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

His statement drew flak from leaders of the ruling Congress in the state. This comes after demands for “ethnic cleansing” were made by other Hindu religious leaders at two recent conclaves in Delhi and Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Based on the complaint of Congress leader Pramod Dubey, a case was registered against Kalicharan on Sunday night at Tikrapara police station under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts), a police official said.

Another shout for mass genocide titled “Dharam Sansad” was called out by the head priest of the Dasna temple Yati Narsinghanand and other Hindu regional leaders.

A total of three hate speech events are about to take place with one in Kurukshetra in Haryana, and two others in UP (Aligarh and Ghaziabad) to discuss the topic “Shastra meva jayate”.

The call for “Dharam Sansad” comes mere days after a program was organised at Ved Niketan Dham at Bhopatwala in Haridwar. This event was also organized by Yati Narshinghanand where participants were seen making provocative and objectionable speeches against Muslims.

During his speech, in Haridwar, Narsinghanand targeted Muslims and urged Hindus to take up weapons against them. He also called upon Hindus to ensure that a Muslim didn’t become the Prime Minister in the next elections.

Videos from the hate conclave have surfaced on social media, where various Hindutva leaders spew hate openly against religious minorities with the slogan ‘shastra mev jayte’.

Following the outrage, cases were booked against a few in connection with the hate speeches. Swami Dharamdas and Sadhvi Annapurna, along with Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (Waseem Rizvi) were booked by the police.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged under Section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language).

However, none of the speakers has been summoned by the police so far.

Several Opposition leaders have voiced their opinion against the hate conclave, but there has been no official condemnation from the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party.