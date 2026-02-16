Nitish transfers Rs 10,000 each to bank accounts of 25 lakh women

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, February 16, transferred Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 25 lakh women under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’, which aims to promote women’s empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

Kumar disbursed a total amount of Rs 2,500 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) at a function held here at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg, officials in the CMO said.

Around 1.81 crore women have so far received Rs 10,000 each, and those who have utilised the sum for setting up a business will soon get another Rs 2 lakh, the officials said.

The chief minister had recently announced that the Bihar government initiated the process of providing additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to select beneficiaries under the scheme.

