No confirmation on discounts on traffic challans in Telangana: Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police have not yet received official confirmation regarding the discounts on traffic challans in Telangana.

The X handle mentioned that updates would be shared on social media platforms once official confirmation is received.

Decision on discounts on traffic challans in Telangana

Earlier, it was decided to offer discounts on pending traffic challans in the state from December 26 to January 10, 2024. The discounts were proposed based on the category of the vehicle.

As per the schedule, the initiative was supposed to commence today. However, when netizens checked with the Hyderabad Traffic Police X handle, it was informed that no official confirmation had been issued yet.

GM to all Netizens, we are receiving multiple tweets and msg's on social media platforms regarding discount. But yet, we haven’t received any official confirmation. Once we receive we will update the same on Social Media platforms.

Thanks 😊



Regards

Hyderabad Traffic Police. — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) December 26, 2023

Additionally, the official website of Hyderabad traffic challans did not display any option for discounts.

Also Read Exhibition Society set to commence numaish in Hyderabad next week

Discounts based on vehicle category

Earlier, it was decided that two-wheelers and autos would receive an 80 percent discount on pending challans, while push carts and petty vendors would get a 90 percent discount. For light motor vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps, and heavy vehicles, a 60 percent discount was set.

In the case of RTC, a discount of 90 percent was set.

Despite the decision being made, there has been no official confirmation regarding the discounts on traffic challans in Telangana issued to the Hyderabad police.