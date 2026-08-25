Nora Fatehi accuses influencers of spreading hate against her

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi is not holding back as she revisits the controversy surrounding her song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil. Months after the track faced criticism over its lyrics and visuals, the actress has now taken a sharp dig at influencers who targeted her online.

Speaking on the Dream with Dr Sheen podcast, Nora claimed that she already knew who was allegedly behind the criticism.

“I already know who hired you, when, and how much they paid you,” she said, adding that whoever was behind the campaign had successfully used the opportunity.

Nora also suggested that several influencers appeared to follow the same script while discussing the controversy. Having faced criticism throughout her career, the actress said she had developed a thick skin and was prepared for the backlash.

She recalled being busy with a three-day shoot when the controversy erupted. Instead of panicking, Nora decided to address the allegations after returning because she felt her silence could be misunderstood.

The actress maintained that she had been truthful about having no knowledge of the controversial Hindi version. She also pointed out that the full song had not been released at the time and that much of the outrage was based on brief clips and AI-generated pictures circulating online.

Earlier, Nora had distanced herself from the Hindi adaptation of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. She explained that she had originally filmed the song in Kannada nearly three years ago and agreed to it because it was part of a major film featuring Sanjay Dutt.

According to Nora, the Kannada version presented to her did not appear inappropriate. However, since she does not understand the language, she relied on the explanation provided by the team. She claimed that the Hindi lyrics were later added without seeking her permission or approval.

While Nora acknowledged that such songs are frequently produced, she clarified that she was not defending the controversial content. Her latest remarks, however, make it clear that she believes the backlash was not entirely organic.