Photos: Christmas across world

2 women take a selfie photo at the Christmas fair
2 women take a selfie photo at the Christmas fair- PTI
Christian devotees pray at Omdurman church on Christmas Day, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. AP/PTI(AP12_26_2025_000009B)
Girls in traditional costumes celebrate Christmas near St. Michael Monastery in the city center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. AP/PTI(AP12_26_2025_000010B)
Pope Leo XIV waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ‘to the city and to the world’ ) Christmas’ day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. AP/PTI(AP12_25_2025_000324B)
Pope Leo XIV celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican, Wednesday, Dec.24, 2025. AP/PTI(AP12_25_2025_000006B)
Two young women take a selfie photo at the Christmas fair decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities in Red Square in Moscow, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, with the GUM department store in the background. AP/PTI(AP12_26_2025_000005A)

