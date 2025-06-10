Special welfare fund launched for temple priests and employees in Telangana

Hyderabad: A new welfare fund has been established in Telangana to support the welfare of priests and employees who have been serving in temples across the state for many years.

The initiative was formally launched on Monday, June 9, at the Secretariat, where minister for Endowments Konda Surekha, principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, director Venkata Rao, and other officials released a poster highlighting the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Konda Surekha stated that the welfare fund will benefit approximately 13,700 priests and other employees working under the Endowments department.

She announced a significant increase in the gratuity amount, raising it from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. This enhanced gratuity will be credited as a lump sum directly into the employee’s bank account upon completion of their service.

The minister further explained that the welfare fund will also be utilised for ex-gratia payments and funeral expenses in the event of an employee’s death.

In particular, the amount provided for funeral expenses in case of untimely death has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

The government emphasised that these measures are aimed at ensuring greater financial security and dignity for temple staff and their families.