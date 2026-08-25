Syria welcomes US removal from state terror sponsors list

Washington ends decades-old terrorism designation as Syria seeks economic recovery.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
Group of people holding a Syrian flag during a demonstration against US sanctions.
Syrians wave the national flag. Photo: Reuters

Damascus: Syria welcomed the US decision to remove the country from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, calling the move an important step toward ending decades of isolation.

In a statement, Syria’s foreign affairs authority said the decision “opens a new chapter in Syria’s international relations,” adding that it would support the country’s economic recovery, help create conditions for reconstruction, and strengthen stability and security in Syria.

On Monday, US Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Iraq Thomas Barrack said Washington had formally revoked the designation of Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism, Xinhua news agency reported.

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Washington designated Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism in 1979 and has maintained the designation for decades, citing then Syrian government’s ties with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Palestinian factions, and Iran.

In 1979, Syria was placed on the US blacklist, which also includes Iran, Cuba and North Korea.

“Treasury is following through on President Trump’s promise to give the Syrian people a chance at greatness,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “Today’s action will help foster additional investment in Syria to promote political and economic stability.”

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“These actions were all taken in recognition of the positive actions taken and further commitments by the Syrian government under President Ahmad Al Shara to fully distance Syria from acts of international terrorism,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

“In the past year, the government of Syria has taken significant steps to counter terrorism.”

Tom Barrack said the designation had for too long separated the “Syrian people from the investment, enterprise, and opportunity necessary to rebuild their nation. Today, another wall comes down.”

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

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