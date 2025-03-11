Telangana CM to hand over appointment letters to 1286 jr lecturers on Mar 12

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is set to hand over appointment letters to 1,286 newly selected junior lecturers on March 12.

The lecturers, who were selected for various subjects, underwent counseling last month, and their postings were allocated by officials from the Intermediate Education Department.

However, due to the MLC elections code of conduct, the appointment letters were delayed.

The event, where chief minister Revanth Reddy will personally hand over the appointment letters, is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 pm.

The venue for the ceremony is expected to be finalized on Tuesday. This recruitment is notable as it is the first major hiring of junior lecturers in nearly 14 years, following a notification issued by the Telangana Public Service Commission (now TGPSC, then TSPSC) in 2022.

The recruitment process involved a written examination conducted in September and October 2023, followed by certificate verification from August to September 2024.

Despite the completion of the selection process, the issuance of appointment letters was pending due to the chief minister’s schedule.