Telangana woos Japanese firms, Venkataswamy extends invite

Telangana Minister for Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Mines, and Geology, Dr G. Vivek Venkatswamy, has invited Japanese companies to invest in the state.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Leveraging Indian Talent’ India-Japan Workforce Roundtable in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday, August 25. The event aimed at bridging the gap between Japan’s workforce needs and India’s skilled labour.

The minister held extensive discussions with Japanese business leaders, industry representatives, and officials from government and educational institutions regarding investments, skilled human resources, employment opportunities, and talent mobility in Telangana.

He noted the state’s strong talent base in sectors such as IT, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, even as he urged Japanese companies to expand their operations in Telangana and to establish new industries and projects.

The minister said that Japanese companies were showing interest in establishing a new industrial park spanning approximately 600 acres in Telangana. The state government also aims to collaborate with Japanese companies to create employment opportunities for Telangana’s youth in Japan

Skilled training, language and orientation

He emphasised that proficiency in the local language is crucial for seeking employment abroad. Therefore, through TOSS (Telangana Overseas Manpower Company – TOMCOM), the government is providing not only skill training but also language instruction and orientation on job-specific skills and work culture.

The Telangana government has already established a partnership with Germany in the field of skilled human resources, he said. He noted that the German representatives praised the skill development initiatives being undertaken by the state.

Similarly, the Telangana government aims to forge partnerships with Japanese organisations in recruitment, training, and employment of skilled human resources, he said. He remarked that workforce mobility is becoming a key element in India-Japan relations. Minister Vivek Venkataswamy observed that this roundtable meeting would help further advance the India-Japan partnership across areas such as investments in Telangana, the creation of international employment opportunities, and skill development.

The event was organised by Rohit Rao, founder and CEO of Career Consultz, and among the dignitaries attending it were Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Telangana, along with Japanese businesspeople, representatives from corporate entities, universities, and India-Japan organisations.