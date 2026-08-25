TPCC disciplinary committee seeks action against Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Tuesday, August 25, recommended action against Forest Minister Konda Surekha over her daughter’s remarks against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The disciplinary committee submitted its report on matters concerning Konda Surekha and Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board G Chinna Reddy to TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and recommended strict action to avoid creating a negative impression on the party.

The report has also been sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. Action will be taken as per the orders of the party high command, disciplinary committee chairman Mallu Ravi said.

TPCC Disciplinary Committee Submits Report on Konda Surekha & Chinna Reddy



కొండా సురేఖ, చిన్నారెడ్డి అంశాలపై టీపీసీసీ క్రమశిక్షణ కమిటీ నివేదిక



హైదరాబాద్‌లో టీపీసీసీ అధ్యక్షులు మహేష్ కుమార్ గౌడ్‌కు క్రమశిక్షణ కమిటీ చైర్మన్ మల్లు రవి, వైస్ చైర్మన్ శ్యామ్ మొహన్ నివేదిక… pic.twitter.com/OrnvqoPrlj — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) August 25, 2026

Konda Surekha controversy

The controversy with Konda Surekha started on August 19, when her daughter, Konda Sushmita Patel, made remarks against CM Revanth at an event in Geesugonda.

Sushmita announced she would contest the upcoming elections from Parakala and would even run as an independent if the party high command denied her a ticket.

The disciplinary committee then issued a notice to Surekha directing her to submit a reply within three days. In her reply, Surekha said it is not proper to seek her explanation for the personal comments made by her daughter. She said holding her responsible for her daughter’s comments was against the principles of natural justice.

A large number of Congress MLAs took exception to the remarks and said Surekha cannot distance herself from the comments of her daughter.

“Konda Surekha, in her reply to the disciplinary committee, mentioned that she is not connected (in her daughter’s remarks). If you are not concerned, why did you not condemn the remarks? We are asking whether you have a responsibility to condemn such comments or not when you are collectively working with the CM,” Congress MLA Vemula Veeresam had said.

Also Read Revanth refuses to be drawn into row over minister’s daughter

Chinna Reddy issue

Chinna Reddy had also been served a notice from the disciplinary committee over his “inappropriate” remarks against the party leadership and Wanaparthy MLA T. Megha Reddy during the inauguration of the mandal Congress office at Gopalpet in Wanaparthy district on August 16.

Reddy defended himself, saying his comments were only meant to highlight difficulties faced by “original Congress” leaders who were facing discrimination due to the “one-sided approach” of the MLA.

He submitted a representation to the disciplinary committee chairman, Mallu Ravi, on August 22 and sought withdrawal of the disciplinary notice.