US Secret Service probes threat video targeting Barron Trump

Washington: The US Secret Service has confirmed it is aware that Iranian state media has aired a video that appears to threaten the life of Barron Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest son.

“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement. “Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.”

Watch the video here

Iranian state TV aired a propaganda video titled "Where to kill Barron Trump?" showing stylized graphics claiming the 20-year-old is "fully monitored" and referencing a $10 million bounty.



The US Secret Service confirmed it is aware of the video and "investigates anything that… pic.twitter.com/PeF8fRBPzq — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 25, 2026

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Since the US assassination of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian media have on multiple occasions circulated content threatening the president and family members. The assassination came at the start of the war in Iran that Trump launched alongside Israel.

CNN previously reported that the Secret Service had knowledge of the Barron Trump threat.