US Secret Service probes threat video targeting Barron Trump

The video comes amid repeated threats against Trump and his family in Iranian media.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
Portrait of a young man with slicked-back hair and serious expression.
Barron Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: The US Secret Service has confirmed it is aware that Iranian state media has aired a video that appears to threaten the life of Barron Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest son.

“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement. “Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.”

Watch the video here

Since the US assassination of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian media have on multiple occasions circulated content threatening the president and family members. The assassination came at the start of the war in Iran that Trump launched alongside Israel.

Subhan Bakery

CNN previously reported that the Secret Service had knowledge of the Barron Trump threat.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

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