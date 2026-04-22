Video: Hyderabad traffic police install mist fans for staff amid heat

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Tuesday, April 21, installed mist fans at some junctions for on-duty staff amid rising heat.
These were inaugurated by Joint Commissioner of Police Joel Davis and Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Kumar. According to officials, these fans will provide relief to traffic police personnel by creating a cooling effect.
A video shared on Social media showed Davis and Kumar inaugurating the mist fas and some traffic personnel experiencing the mist. More such fans are likely to be installed at other junctions soon.