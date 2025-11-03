YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh arrested in spurious liquor case

Amaravati: Senior YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh and his brother were arrested in connection with the alleged fake liquor manufacture and sales of spurious liquor in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

Ramesh and his younger brother Jogi Ramu were arrested by the Excise department officials on Sunday morning and were produced before a local court later.

“Both the accused were arrested after duly explaining the cause of their arrest as illegal manufacture, transport, import and sale of spurious liquor,”, according to the remand report shared by an official.

The duo was arrested under Andhra Pradesh Excise Act, 1968 and Andhra Pradesh Prohibition Act, 1995 and several other statutory provisions.

According to sources, they were produced in a local court around late on Sunday.

The arrests followed the seizure of well organised spurious liquor manufacture, distribution and sale across multiple locations in the state.