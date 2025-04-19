5 held for attempting to murder business partner in Langar Houz

Hyderabad: Five persons were arrested for attempting to murder their business partner in Langar Houz on Friday, April 18. Two country-made pistols were recovered from them.

The accused were identified as Syed Afroz, Mohameed Shah Owaisi, Syed Firdous, Syed Imtiyaz Ali and Mohammed Arbaz Khan.

Police said Afroz, Mohameed Shah Owaisi and Syed Firdous entered into a real estate business with Ahmed Ali Khan, a history sheeter registered at the Narsingi police station. However, monetary differences started between Khan and the remaining business partners.

Moreover, Syed Firdous had a personal grudge against Khan after the latter was responsible for his younger brother’s death.

With so many differences, Afroz and the remaining business partners hatched a plan to kill Khan. They contacted another rowdy sheeter, Jaber, and Mohd Jameel, who provided them with country-made pistols.

Based on a tip-off, police thwarted the murder attempt and arrested the five members. Jaber and Mohd Jameel are currently absconding. Along with the country-made pistols, police also seized six mobiles, bringing the total seized property worth Rs 5,10,000.