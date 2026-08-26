6 killed, 20 injured as bus rams container truck in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Six persons were killed, and at least 20 others suffered serious injuries when a private travel bus rammed a stationary container truck near Dwarakunta in Kodad mandal of Suryapet district in the early hours of Wednesday, August 26.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru when it crashed into the container parked on the roadside. The impact was severe, leaving several passengers trapped inside the mangled bus.

The accident triggered panic as passengers cried for help. Residents and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured were pulled out of the damaged bus and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition. Police reached the spot and began an investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident. The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be officially confirmed.

Police suspect that the bus driver may have failed to notice the stationary container in time. However, the exact cause of the accident will be established after a detailed investigation.