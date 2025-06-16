From Kunafa Chocolate bars to cocoa-dusted tiramisu and pistachio-drizzled everything, Dubai has slowly but surely become the world’s dessert capital, one treat at a time. With its diverse population and an appetite for all things luxury, the city has turned into a launchpad for Instagram-worthy sweets. Influencers, tourists, and food bloggers have only amplified the craze, making Dubai’s desserts travel faster than ever across borders.

And a few places, like Hyderabad, have embraced this wave more enthusiastically than others. With a deep-rooted connection to the Gulf countries, Hyderabadis have always had a soft spot for Arabic cuisine. Now, that interest has moved into the dessert space as well. Eateries across the city are cashing in on this fondness by recreating Dubai’s most viral desserts, offering locals a taste without leaving the country. To make your search easier, Siasat.com has curated a list of places in Hyderabad where you can try these viral Dubai-inspired treats.

6 viral Dubai desserts to try in Hyderabad

1. Kunafa Chocolate Bar

Without a surprise, the first viral Dubai dessert on our list is the Kunafa Chocolate Bar. This treat took the world by storm in 2024 and continues to influence desserts around the world. Originating at FIX Dessert Chocolatier, it combines a crunchy kataifi-pistachio filling with rich milk chocolate.

Here is where you can try it in Hyderabad-

Karachi Bakery

Zuci (limited edition)

House of Happiness

Xocolatl

2. Milk Cakes

The silky milk cake from Dubai’s L’ETO Cafe went viral after Bollywood star Alia Bhatt praised it, and food bloggers amplified it.

Here is where you can try it in Hyderabad-

Captain Kunafa

Gourmet Baklava

Moyaaah

Xocolatl

3. Matilda Cake

This epic chocolate cake first hit Dubai in 2020 when Parker’s Cafe launched it, inspired by the iconic cake-eating scene in Matilda. It is a towering, multi-layer chocolate sponge smothered in molten fudge sauce.

Here is where you can try it in Hyderabad-

Bagel Kraft

4. Karak Chai Cheese Toast

This quirky Dubai dessert has taken social media by storm recently for its different take on a childhood evening snack. It features a cream cheese-filled toast sandwich drenched in hot Karak chai poured over it.

Here is where you can try it in Hyderabad-

Pista House

Kebab Krallik

5. Tiramisu

Dubai’s take on tiramisu made its mark at Public in Dowtown Dubai, where they turned a classic Italian dessert into a viral sensation. It is served in a large pan and poured over with hot espresso right at your table.

Here is where you can try it in Hyderabad-

Tiger Lily Bistro

6. Dream Cake

This indulgent layered chocolate cake features a sponge, creamy mousse, rich ganache and a crackable chocolate top. Popularized by Dubai’s Praisethree and Chunk Bakehouse, videos of people smashing the dream cake or torte cake went extremely viral around 2023-24.

Here is where you can try it in Hyderabad-

Hive

Bakelore

Subhan Bakery

Roastery Coffee House

How many of these desserts have you tried? Comment below.