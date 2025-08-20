India is a land of countless flavours, and its beverages are as diverse as its people. While chai, lassi, and buttermilk are household names, many traditional drinks remain hidden outside their regions. These refreshing beverages are not only delicious but also full of health benefits. Take a look at some unique drinks from across the country with Siasat.com that deserve a spot on your table.

Kokum Sherbet: Maharashtra and Konkan

A summer staple in Maharashtra’s Konkan belt, Kokum Sherbet is made from the tangy purple kokum fruit. Slightly sour with a hint of sweetness, it cools the body instantly and aids digestion. On a hot day, a chilled glass feels like nature’s own coolant.

Jigarthanda: Tamil Nadu

Famous in Madurai, Jigarthanda means “that which cools the heart.” This creamy drink is made with milk, almond gum (badam pisin), sarsaparilla syrup, and ice cream. Similar to falooda but with a South Indian twist, it is rich and chilled, a true relief against the blazing Tamil Nadu sun.

(Image Source: Adobe Stock)

Sattu Sherbet: Bihar

From Bihar comes sattu sherbet, a humble yet powerful drink made with roasted gram flour, water, lemon, and salt. Sometimes jaggery is added for sweetness. Farmers rely on it as a natural energy booster. Nutritious and filling, it is often called rustic India’s protein shake.

Sol Kadhi: Goa and Maharashtra

This pink-hued drink from the Konkan coast is prepared with coconut milk and kokum. Unlike sherbets, sol kadhi is often paired with rice or enjoyed after meals as a digestive. Its tangy taste balances the spice of coastal curries and is an essential part of Goan cuisine.

(Image Source: Adobe Stock)

Nannari Sharbath: South India

Popular in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Nannari sharbath is made from the roots of the Nannari herb, mixed with lime and sugar syrup. Known to cool the body and cleanse the blood, it carries a pleasant earthy flavour. Often sold by street vendors, it remains a summer favourite.

Bel Sherbet: North India

Bel fruit, also called wood apple, is common in Uttar Pradesh and North India. Its pulp is blended with water and sweetened to make a fragrant drink. Rich in fibre and vitamins, bel sherbet helps digestion and prevents heat strokes. In summer, many households prepare it fresh at home.

Kanji: Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

Kanji is a tangy, fermented drink made with black carrots, mustard seeds, and water. Popular in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, it has a sharp, sour taste and is rich in probiotics. Traditionally made in winter, it is often served during Holi as a festive cooler.

Noon Chai: Kashmir

From Kashmir comes Noon Chai, also called Pink Tea. Made with green tea leaves, milk, salt, and a pinch of baking soda, it gets its rosy colour from slow brewing. Topped with almonds or pistachios, Noon Chai is warming and filling perfect for cold mornings in the valley. More than just a drink, it is a cherished Kashmiri ritual.

(Image Source: Adobe Stock)

These drinks may not be as famous as tea or coffee, but each carries the flavour of its land and the warmth of its people. The next time you crave something different, try one of these traditional treasures you may just discover a new favourite.