AAP Bhopal office locked over upaid rent, party calls it result of ‘honesty’

Bhopal: The Aam Aadmi Party’s office running from a leased house in Bhopal has been locked by the landlord allegedly after its rent remained unpaid for three months.

“All this happens when we work with honesty. Things will improve. We are honest. Right now, our party does not have funds. So we couldn’t do it,” MP AAP joint secretary Ramakant Patel told PTI over the phone.

He said they manage the party affairs with local funds and the financial condition of their workers was not good.

“I won’t know about the amount of office rent and the time since it has not been paid,” the former MP AAP spokesman said.

आम आदमी पार्टी के मध्यप्रदेश कार्यालय पर लगा ताला….



अगला नंबर कांग्रेस का है…



शुरुआत जीतू पटवारी की कांग्रेस ने शाम 6 बजे से सुबह 11 बजे तक , रविवार के दिन पूर्ण बंद और ईद पर तालाबंदी से कर ही दी है….@BJP4MP @INCMP pic.twitter.com/r0rUBZfhzQ — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) March 1, 2025

State BJP spokesman Narendra Saluja wrote on X, “AAP’s MP office locked, next number is of Congress.”

The BJP recently cleaned out the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls, dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it. While the BJP bagged 48 of the 70 seats, AAP was reduced to just 22 seats.