After June 4, Rahul to begin ‘Congress Dhundo Yatra’, says Shah

Hisar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, May 20, said after June 4, Rahul Gandhi will have to take out a “Congress Dhundo Yatra” as the grand old party will not even get 40 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

After addressing a rally in Haryana’s Karnal, Shah kept up his attack on the Congress on various fronts at another public meeting in Hisar, where he campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha poll candidate, Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Asking the gathering if it wants to know the results after four phases of polling in the general election, Shah said the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already secured a majority with more than 270 seats.

He asserted that after the three remaining phases of polling, the saffron party’s tally of seats will go past 400.

“Shehzadon, damadon-wali Congress will not even get 40 seats,” Shah claimed.

Pointing out that the “shehzada” (prince) of the Congress, “Rahul baba” (Rahul Gandhi), had taken out the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, he said, “After June 4, Rahul baba will have to take out the ‘Congress Dhundo Yatra’. The Congress will not be seen even with binoculars,” he said.

The Lok Sabha poll results are scheduled to be declared on June 4.

Shah said Modi’s “Vikas ka Kamal” is blooming everywhere in Haryana.

He said for the voters, on one hand, there is Congress, during the rule of which scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore took place, and on the other hand, there is Modi, who also served as the Gujarat chief minister for years and no one could level an allegation of corruption involving an amount of even “25 paise” on him.

On one hand, there is “Rahul Baba”, who was born with a silver spoon, and on the other hand, there is the prime minister who was born in a poor family, Shah said.

He claimed that Gandhi heads to “Thailand and Bangkok” when temperatures increase in India. “Remember my words, the (poll) results will be declared on June 4 and Rahul Baba will head for a vacation on June 6,” he added.

The senior BJP leader said on the other hand, Modi has worked without a single off day for more than two decades, including when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

“You have to decide between the two,” he told the gathering.

Attacking the previous Congress-led government at the Centre, he said, “Aliya, Maliya, Jamaliya from Pakistan used to enter India every day, carry out bomb blasts, and (then prime minister) Manmohan Singh never used to utter a word.”

After the Modi government came, it carried out surgical airstrikes and eliminated terrorists in Pakistan in reply to the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks, he said.

After facing successive election defeats, the Congress now wants to win the polls based on lies, Shah said while slamming the grand old party for claiming that the BJP would do away with reservations if it gets 400 Lok Sabha seats.

“The Congress has given reservation to Muslims. You give us 400 seats, the BJP will end this unconstitutional reservation,” he said.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Shah claimed that the former Congress chief has said if the INDIA opposition bloc comes to power, it will bring back instant “triple talaq”.

He also claimed that the Modi government has ended terrorism and Naxalism in the country.

Referring to Haryana’s services to the nation, contributing to its food needs, its soldiers safeguarding the borders, and sportspersons bringing laurels for the country, Shah said the state has taken the nation forward in all three fields.

Slamming the Congress, he accused it of perpetrating the “Bofors scam, the helicopter scam, and thousands of crores of rupees of scams. Fertiliser, rice, and Commonwealth Games scams took place during its rule. The Congress filled its coffers in all these three sectors (agriculture, sports, and defence)”.

Shah said the Modi government has procured foodgrains worth Rs 20 lakh crore at the minimum support price (MSP), the highest by any government since Independence.

Seeking to puncture the opposition’s claim that there has been no development here in the last 10 years, he said Haryana has emerged as one of the fastest-developing states in this period with an 8-per cent economic growth.

“Haryana collects the maximum GST (Goods and Services Tax) per capita and is at the top in ease of doing business,” he said.

Every second car in the country is manufactured in Haryana, Shah said.

Attacking the previous Congress regime in Haryana, Shah said, “(former chief minister Bhupinder) Hooda sahib, what have you done? You were the darbari of damad (former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra). Congress ka hath, Dilli ke jeeja ke sath, par unke shasan mein, desh ki janta khali hath (the Congress’s hand is with Delhi’s son-in-law, and the people of the country remain empty-handed during its rule)”, he said.

Slamming the previous Congress regime in Haryana, Shah said it was the government of “darbari, damad and dealers”.

Pointing out that the BJP government in Haryana has undertaken development projects, he said, “Earlier, the chief minister used to be of Rohtak or Sirsa (pointing to regional bias in awarding development projects). For the first time, the chief minister is of the entire Haryana and equitable development has been undertaken.”

About M L Khattar, who was replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister in March, Shah said the former was on the top post for 10 years and the BJP has now decided that he will serve the nation and the party in Delhi.