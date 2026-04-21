Afzalgunj Police arrest gold theft accused, recover 17 tulas of ornaments

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj Police Station has arrested a person involved in gold ornament theft and recovered around 17 tulas of ornaments.

The accused has been identified as Annareddy Venkata Siva Reddy, aged 35 years, a resident of Budhwarapeta in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the recovered ornaments includes a long haram, mangalsutra, gold chain with pendant, gold bangles, and gold ear and finger rings.

Details of the case

As per the complaint, a doctor named Keerthana, boarded a private sleeper bus of Meena Travels from Anantapur to Hyderabad on April 12.

During the journey, the bus halted at Dhone, and later reached MGBS Hyderabad early morning on April 13. After reaching the destination, she found that her gold ornaments were missing.

She searched the bus and asked co-passengers but could not find the ornaments. Suspecting theft, she approached the police and requested action.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation. The crime team examined CCTV footage and conducted inquiries.

On April 20, they arrested the accused at Chinna Chowk near Delhi Public School in Shankarpuram, Kadapa district.

Police said the accused had a history of committing thefts in buses by targeting sleeping passengers and stealing gold ornaments from their bags.

Earlier, the accused was involved in multiple cases across Andhra Pradesh, including in Anantapur, Kurnool, Vijayawada, and Kadapa districts.