Allahabad HC rejects petition challenging appointment of Naima Khatoon as AMU VC

The petitioner alleged irregularities in the appointment process of AMU's vice chancellor.

The image displays a picture of AMU vice chancellor Naima Khatoon with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with AMU Vice Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon (PTI)

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Saturday, May 17, dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Naima Khatoon as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

In his petition, Prof Mujahid Beg alleged there were irregularities in the appointment process in order to favour a particular candidate.

Earlier on April 9, a bench of justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Donadi Ramesh had reserved its judgement after hearing counsels for the petitioner as well as AMU university and the central government.

The petitioner alleged that rules were violated in selecting Khatoon, wife of Mohammad Gulrez who was acting as vice-chancellor before the appointment.

According to the petition, Gulrez was presiding over the selection process despite his wife being a contender.

Last year, Khatoon was appointed as AMU’s vice chancellor, making her the first woman to hold the top post in over 100 years.

Khatoon, who completed her PhD in psychology from AMU, was appointed as a lecturer in the same department in 1988 before being elevated to professor in 2006. She continued there before being appointed the principal of the Women’s College in 2014.

