Allu Arjun or Ram Charan: Sandeep Reddy Vanga picks his next hero

Hyderabad: Ram Charan Tej, also known as the Global Star, is currently busy shooting for his next big film Peddi, directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. After the failure of Game Changer, fans are hopeful that Peddi will bring him back with a bang. The first look poster released on his birthday got a great response, and everyone is excited about his upcoming films.

Lots of Buzz Around His Next Projects

There have been many rumours about who Ram Charan will work with next. From top directors to surprise pan-India films, fans are always curious. But now, one hot topic has taken over social media — the news that Ram Charan is teaming up with star director Sandeep Reddy Vanga!

A tweet from @cinecorndotcom says this combo is “100% locked,” and fans are going crazy with excitement.

On Ram Charan’s birthday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director behind Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, tweeted a warm message calling Charan a “wonderful friend.” He also shared the Peddi poster and called it “powerful.” This tweet made fans believe that a new film with both of them is truly happening.

Happy birthday to an amazing & wonderful friend 🤗 lots of love & happiness 🤗@AlwaysRamCharan#HBDRAMCHARAN

Feirceful First Look Poster 💥 pic.twitter.com/2iHVIEBZY8 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) March 27, 2025

Is It Official Yet?

While some reports say it’s just a rumour, CineCorn’s tweet has made fans believe it’s real. Inside sources also say that Sandeep recently met Charan and told him a story, which he really liked. There’s no official announcement yet, but the buzz is strong.

When Will It Start?

Sandeep is already busy with Spirit (starring Prabhas), then Animal Park (with Ranbir Kapoor), and a film with Allu Arjun. So, if a movie with Ram Charan happens, it might not start until after 2028.