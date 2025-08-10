Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the Tollywood icon who became a pan-India sensation with the huge success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, is now one of the biggest stars in India. He has millions of fans, blockbuster hits, and a stylish image that people love. Usually known for his charm, he is now in the spotlight for a very different reason. A video of him at Mumbai airport has gone viral, and it has everyone talking.

What Happened at the Airport

The incident happened when Allu Arjun was returning to Hyderabad after finishing the shoot for his new movie AA22 x A6. He was dressed in a white T-shirt, black pants, sunglasses, and a mask. As he reached the security checkpoint, things took an unexpected turn.

Because of his mask and glasses, the airport security staff did not recognize him. Even when his assistant said, “He is Allu Arjun,” the officers still asked him to remove both his sunglasses and mask to confirm his identity. At first, he looked a bit annoyed and only removed his sunglasses, but the staff insisted. After a short exchange, he finally removed both mask and glasses, showed his face, and was allowed to go inside.

The video quickly spread online. Some people criticized him for showing attitude, saying that rules are the same for everyone. Others defended him, saying he was probably tired and only wore the mask to avoid being mobbed by fans. Many praised the security staff for doing their job properly.

His Upcoming Movie

Allu Arjun is now busy with AA22 x A6, a big sci-fi film directed by Atlee. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor and will feature heavy VFX and a parallel universe storyline.