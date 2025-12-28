Andhra CM, Jagan pay homage to Ratan Tata on birth anniversary

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid tributes to late industrialist Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary.

Taking to social media X, Naidu said, “Fondly remembering Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary. A visionary industrialist and compassionate leader, his integrity, humility, and commitment to society will continue to inspire us all”.

Fondly remembering Shri Ratan Tata Ji on his birth anniversary. A visionary industrialist and compassionate leader, he devoted his life to business excellence and philanthropy. His integrity, humility, and commitment to society will continue to inspire us all. My humble tributes… pic.twitter.com/YRelNVlcJl — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 28, 2025

Similarly, Jagan in post on X said, “Paying tributes to the ‘Jewel of India’ Ratan Tata on his birthday. His entrepreneurship took Indian industry to a global level, and his legacy continues to guide us”.