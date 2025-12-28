Andhra CM, Jagan pay homage to Ratan Tata on birth anniversary

'Fondly remembering Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary', write Naidu.

Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata (Image: X)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid tributes to late industrialist Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary.

Taking to social media X, Naidu said, “Fondly remembering Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary. A visionary industrialist and compassionate leader, his integrity, humility, and commitment to society will continue to inspire us all”.

Similarly, Jagan in post on X said, “Paying tributes to the ‘Jewel of India’ Ratan Tata on his birthday. His entrepreneurship took Indian industry to a global level, and his legacy continues to guide us”.

