AP government in no mood to leave Hyderabad as its joint capital city

Hyderabad: With hardly a month to end 10-year Hyderabad as joint capital of newly formed Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh, the AP Government is yet to take a decision on leaving the State.

As per the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 5. (1) on and from the appointed day (June 2), Hyderabad in the existing State of Andhra Pradesh, shall be the common capital of the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh for such period not exceeding ten years.

After expiry of the period, Hyderabad shall be the capital of the State of Telangana and there shall be a new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Will the Andhra Pradesh government finally leave Hyderabad or seek further extension citing nonformation of a new capital in Andhra Pradesh and non-implementation of some of the A P Reorganisation Act promises, is a million-dollar question.

AP in no mood to leave Hyderabad

However, indications from the AP Government state that the government of the day is likely to seek more time to shift the joint capital and it is bound to kick up a row, particularly from TRS turned BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao who fought for separate Telangana and achieved it.

May take decision after polls

“Frankly speaking we haven’t taken a decision yet (to leave Hyderabad). I know it’s an important issue. We will take a call after the polls. As of now, YSRCP government has decided Visakhapatnam as AP’s new capital. There is no change in it,” Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh, told Siasat.com.

He added, “It’s an important issue linked to many others like the implementation of promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, etc.”

Asked will the AP Government seek an extension of Hyderabad as joint capital; he said it would be decided soon.

At present, the AP Government is functioning from Velagapudi in Amaravathi constructed by the Nara Chandrababu Naidu government but Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Visakhapatnam as the new executive capital of AP.

Jagan’s 3-capital formula

Dumping Naidu’s Amaravathi, Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed a 3-capital formula for the development of the three main regions of the State—Visakhapatnam as an executive capital, Amaravati as Legislative capital, and Kurnool as judicial capital. But the idea has yet to take off.

The three-capital formula brought the development of Amaravati to a grinding halt. Initially, real estate builders shifted back to Hyderabad and subsequently moved to Vizag, where new capital was proposed.

Naidu promises Amaravati as capital

N Chandrababu Naidu, who is battling to win the ensuing polls, promises to make Amaravati as the new capital. His ally BJP and Jana Sena too supports the idea.

After the bifurcation of the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Amaravati on October 22, 2015. Naidu also sought funds for construction of the capital besides going for land pooling from farmers. Farmers gave huge tracts of land.

However, after Naidu lost power in the subsequent election, the incumbent Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP Government dumped Amaravati as capital on the charge that Naidu and his henchmen had purchased huge tracts of lands before the announcement of Amaravati as capital. He then proposed a 3-capital formula in all three regions.

Meanwhile, farmers who gave hundreds of acres of land under a land pooling for development of the capital are fighting for Amaravati as capital and Naidu promises to build the capital if voted to power.

Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh received the President’s assent on March 1, 2014. The ”appointed day” for the new States’ formation is 02 June 2014.

The Act requires the State of Andhra Pradesh to initiate activities related to creation of successor states including the apportionment of assets, liabilities, employees, contracts etc. between the two successor states. However, several disputes are yet to be resolved.

Meanwhile, YSRCP coordinator for North Andhra Districts Y V Subba Reddy stirred a hornet’s nest by saying that Hyderabad should be joint capital till Visakhapatnam becomes AP’s executive capital.

“As per the AP Bifurcation Act, it was decided that Hyderabad would be the joint capital for 10 years till AP has its own capital. But the previous government (Telugu Desam) failed to provide a permanent capital and operated through a temporary Amaravati. After we came to power in 2019, keeping the financial limitations of the State in mind, we decided to make Visakhapatnam, the most developed city in the State, as the Executive capital, but legal hassles were created for us. Hence, we need time,” he added.