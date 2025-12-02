AP: Parents, students protest after teacher’s use of casteist slurs

Andhra Pradesh: In the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, parents and students of Yandapalli High School on Monday, December 1, staged a sit-in protest, alleging that an English teacher used derogatory language and casteist slurs repeatedly towards Dalit students.

The protest was sparked by parents’ outrage over the insulting words used by the teacher, identified as Srinubabu, who had been constantly harassing and humiliating students from the Dalit community.

According to local media, the sit-in was conducted in front of the school in the U Kottapalli Mandal, where the students and parents recounted incidents to reporters.

“You belong to a filthy caste..Do you think the scheduled caste are some kind of special people?” the teacher reportedly said.

Students also expressed distress over headmaster Suresh Bhushan’s inaction, saying he failed to address the issue properly.

Students allege corporal punishment

Some students claimed that the teacher used corporal punishment and even hit them on the head after dragging them out of the classrooms. The headmaster additionally used demeaning slurs to address girls, humiliating them further.

A parent shared that her daughter has been coming home scared daily due to prolonged harassment, highlighting how it has created a lasting impact on their children’s mental health.

Chanting “We want justice, stop caste discrimination,” the parents and students demanded action from authorities.

Reacting to the incident, YSR Congress Party slammed the ruling state government, stating, “Are you bringing caste even into school premises in your government?”

District education officials are yet to comment on actions being taken, meanwhile local police were deployed to maintain order amid the protest.