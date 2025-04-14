April 14–20 movie guide: 7 Films releasing in theatres and on OTT

Hyderabad: A brand-new week is here, and so are some exciting new movies and web series. Whether you enjoy historical stories, ghost tales, romantic dramas, or action-packed thrillers, this week has something for every type of viewer.

If you are confused about what to watch, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a simple and helpful list of the latest releases in theatres and on OTT platforms from April 14 to April 20.

Latest Bollywood movie releases

1. Kesari Chapter 2 – April 18 – In Theatres, Bollywood

Akshay Kumar stars in this powerful movie based on real events. It shows the story of C. Sankaran Nair, who fought for justice after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is inspired by the book “The Case That Shook The Empire.” Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan also play key roles.

2. The Bhootnii – April 18 – In Theatres, Hindi

This is a horror-comedy featuring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy. The story is about a ghost named Mohabbat who haunts a college every Valentine’s Day. It’s scary, funny, and full of surprises.

3. Odela 2 – April 17 – In Theatres, Tollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the lead in this spiritual thriller, which is a sequel to Odela Railway Station. The film has already made over 28 crores in pre-release business. It promises mystery, devotion, and drama.

4. The Last of Us Season 2 – April 14 – JioCinema, English

Joel and Ellie return in this emotional post-apocalyptic drama. Set five years after season one, the new season explores loss, revenge, and survival. It is based on the popular video game The Last of Us Part II.

5. Khauf – April 18 – Prime Video, Hindi

A girl named Suchi lives in a hostel room with a dark past. She starts experiencing strange things and faces fear from both inside and outside the room. It’s a gripping horror film.

6. Logout – April 18 – Zee5, Hindi

Babil Khan plays Pratyush, a social media star with nearly 10 million followers. His life changes when he loses his phone and a stranger begins to control his world. A thrilling story about fame and identity.

7. Heavenly Ever After – April 19 – Netflix, Korean

This heartwarming Korean drama tells the story of an elderly woman who meets her young husband again in heaven. Their love story continues in the afterlife in a beautiful and touching way

So, if you’re planning a movie night or a binge-watching weekend, this list has plenty of options for you. From serious courtroom battles to lighthearted romance and spooky thrillers, there’s a story for every mood. Grab your snacks and enjoy!