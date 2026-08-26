Army wife’s morphed photos shared on social media, case booked

The photos and videos were taken from the woman's social media account and allegedly morphed and circulated over the past year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
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Social media apps on a smartphone. Photo: @Julian/Unsplash

Hyderabad: A case was registered here after unidentified persons allegedly morphed an Army official’s wife’s photos and videos and circulated them on social media, police said on Wednesday, August 26.

The photos and videos were taken from the woman’s social media account and allegedly morphed and circulated over the past year, they said.

Based on the Army official’s complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station here on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway, a police official said.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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