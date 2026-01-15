Owaisi urges Jaishankar to evacuate Hyderabad student stranded in Iran

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, January 14, requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to evacuate a woman student from Hyderabad stranded in Iran amid widespread violence in the Islamic Republic.

Owaisi was responding to a request made by the woman’s father on X, seeking the evacuation of his daughter, who is studying at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran and staying at Dr Younus Bhat Dormitory on Zafar Street in the city, “before the situation worsens” in that country.

In a post on X, the Hyderabad MP said: “Sir @DrSJaishankar, I request your urgent attention to evacuate this Indian student (Ayman Fatima) stranded in Tehran, Iran. Her passport is with the university authorities; there has been no contact with her family, and her father is presently in the UAE. Kindly intervene at the earliest.”

Her passport number is V6427836 & she is a resident of NOORKHAN BAZAR DARUL SHIFA, HYDERABAD

PIN: 500024, TELANGANA, INDIA — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 14, 2026

The student is a resident of Noorkhan Bazar in Darulshifa in Hyderabad.

India on Wednesday, January 14, asked all its nationals residing in Iran to leave by available means and avoid any travel to the country, as tensions mounted over a possible military intervention by the US following Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests that reportedly killed over 2,500 people.

In a fresh advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran urged all Indians, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to leave Iran using available modes of transport, including commercial flights.

According to estimates, a little over 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently living in Iran.