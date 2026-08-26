At 69, Hyderabad man shoots his way to three golds medals

Hyderabad: At the age of five, Nawab Shafath Ali Khan won his first prize at the Madras State Shooting Championship. Six years later, at 11, he clinched his first National Games gold medal in shooting. Now, at 69, the veteran marksman has added three more gold medals to an already remarkable collection.

At the recently concluded 300-metre Big Bore State Shooting Championship and Elite Big Bore Championship, held from August 16 to 21, Shafath Ali Khan once again demonstrated the precision and composure that have defined his long career.

The competitions were conducted in three categories — the Telangana Big Bore Shooting Competitions 2026, the Deccan Elite Open Big Bore Grand Prix and the 2nd Telangana Super Big Bore Open Shooting Competition.

Khan emerged triumphant in the 300-metre peep-sight rifle, 50-metre telescopic rifle and open single rifle super big bore events, winning three gold medals. Mohammed Abdul Razak Hussain secured a silver medal, while Mohammed Mustafa Khan, former Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar and Amit Sanghi won bronze medals in their respective events. Sartaj Fatima clinched both gold and silver medals, while the youngest participant, Raza Ali Khan, also impressed by winning a gold medal.

The event, held at the Octopus Greyhound Shooting Range in Ibrahimpatnam, attracted nearly 400 shooters from across the country, including about 20 women. It was organised by the Telangana State Rifle Association.

For Shafath Khan, however, the latest victories represent much more than another addition to his trophy cabinet. They are a continuation of a family tradition that spans five generations and is deeply connected with shooting, forests, wildlife and public service.

Shafat Ali Khan on the podium.

Book release

The occasion also saw the release of his coffee table book, “5 Generations of Glorious Shooting.” Published by the Mediaplus Foundation, the 60-page volume is far more than a compilation of photographs and memorabilia. It offers a visual account of an extraordinary family whose lives have been intertwined with India’s forests and wildlife for generations.

Every photograph carries a story, of danger, perseverance, precision and passion. The images capture silent forests, majestic wildlife, tense rescue operations and the determination of men whose work has extended far beyond adventure to encompass public service and wildlife management.

The book takes readers into a world few have the opportunity to witness. Its pages reflect the patience of the tracker, the science of wildlife management and the split-second decisions required during difficult operations. Beneath the drama and adrenaline is a profound respect for nature and the animals that inhabit it.

For readers, the book provides a rare insight into the realities of managing human-wildlife conflict in modern India. It seeks to move beyond popular myths surrounding hunting, wildlife rescue and forest operations, portraying instead the responsibility, skill and sacrifice involved in protecting both people and animals.

A legacy lineage

The legacy documented in the book goes back to Shafath Ali Khan’s grandfather, Nawab Sultan Ali Khan Bahadur, and his father, Nawab Arshad Ali Khan. Their love for forests, wildlife and the outdoors became an integral part of the family’s identity.

The family’s connection with shooting goes back even further. Shafath Ali Khan’s maternal great-grandfather, Nawab Fakhrul Mulk Bahadur, played a pioneering role in introducing shooting competitions in India in 1877. He was also a tutor to the sixth Nizam, Mir Mehboob Ali Khan, whom he introduced to firearms and hunting.

Today, the tradition continues into a sixth generation.

Shafath Ali Khan’s son, Asghar Ali Khan, has stepped into his father’s formidable shoes and carried forward the family’s involvement in wildlife and outdoor pursuits. His grandson, Arshad Ali Khan Junior, is also beginning to embrace the family tradition. The teenager is currently undergoing training in skeet shooting.

Few families can claim such a sustained lineage of shooting, fieldcraft, wildlife knowledge and public service.

“I have inherited the love of wildlife and knowledge of flora and fauna from my ancestors,” says the soft-spoken Hyderabadi shooter with characteristic humility.

More than just a marksman

For Shafath Ali Khan, marksmanship is only one part of his expertise. As India’s only authorised expert entrusted with tranquilising dangerous wild animals, his work demands considerably more than the ability to shoot accurately. It requires an intimate understanding of animal behaviour, extensive knowledge of forests, patience and the ability to make critical decisions within seconds.

His career has placed him at the difficult intersection of wildlife conservation and human safety. When a dangerous animal enters human habitation or a conflict situation escalates, there is little room for error. The objective is not simply to display shooting skill but, whenever possible, to save lives, both human and animal.

At 69, Khan’s latest three gold medals therefore carry a significance that goes beyond sport. They represent decades of discipline, a lifetime spent honing his craft and a family heritage that continues to evolve.

From a five-year-old boy winning his first shooting prize to a 69-year-old veteran standing atop the podium once again, Shafath Ali Khan’s journey is a remarkable testament to precision, perseverance and an enduring passion that has passed from one generation to the next.