Aurangzeb tomb row: Asaduddin Owaisi blames Maha govt for violence

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the violence that happened following the controversy over the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and condemned the politicisation of the issue by Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking during the Youmul Quran, held at Masjid e Quba, Talab Katta he alleged that the mob set ablaze a chadar bearing the holy inscriptions during a protest and on coming to know about it a complaint was lodged.

“The chief minister spoke about the demolition of the tomb. After a violent backlash, the government said the violence was the result of a Bollywood movie. You rule the state and it is an intelligence failure. Law and Order issues are occurring because of some ministers. Where is the rule of law?” asked Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Hyderabad MP referred to several instances when the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi wrote about Aurangzeb.

“In the country, people are facing hardship. People are not getting clean drinking water, basic facilities etc. Government should first prioritise people’s problems,” he said.

He asked the community not to get afraid of anyone. “We have been fighting and will continue to fight within the framework of law,” he said.