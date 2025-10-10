Mumbai: Every season, Bigg Boss witnesses a few love stories blossoming inside the house, and it seems Bigg Boss 19 might be heading in the same direction. Contestants Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt have become one of the most talked-about and trending duos this season. Fans are loving not only their strong individual game but also the cute bond and chemistry they share.

Their connection has become a hot topic among viewers, with fans even coining a ship name for them as ‘#Bahana’.

And now, a viral video of the two has sparked fresh rumors of romance. In the clip, Farrhana and Baseer can be seen inviting their co-contestants to their Valima (wedding reception). When a contestant teasingly asks, “Shaadi kab kar rahe ho?”, Baseer quickly replies, “Bas finale khatam hote hi!” leaving Farrhana blushing. While it all seems to be in good fun, the clip has taken social media by storm.

#BaseerAli is already inviting people to his & #FarrhanaBhatt Valima



This cute conversation filled in LIVE FEED



BUT @BiggBoss what is the problem to televised #Bahanapic.twitter.com/iIU4CEVSD2 — Fact Slayer (@AsimRiazworld) October 9, 2025

Baseer : Ya Jo meri biwi ha aka baitgayi



Aiyeee Begum Chaliye



Hyderabadi Begum #FarrhanaBhatt 😂#BiggBoss19 #Bahanapic.twitter.com/YxBKUwbvfi — Fact Slayer (@AsimRiazworld) October 9, 2025

In another video, Baseer is even heard telling Zeishan Quadri that he’s “in love with Farrhana,” further fueling speculation about their relationship.

From fierce fights to flirty banter, the duo’s journey has kept fans hooked since week 1. Their playful arguments, sweet moments, and unpredictable nok-jhok have become a highlight of Bigg Boss 19, with fans flooding social media with memes and posts demanding more screen time for them.

While rumors suggested they might have known each other before the show, Baseer’s team clarified that they had no prior connection.

Will Baseer and Farrhana become the next love story to emerge from the Bigg Boss house? Fans can’t wait to find out!