Bhatti directs distribution of RYV loan sanction letters from June 2

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to begin distributing sanction letters to beneficiaries of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme on June 2, coinciding with Telangana State Formation Day.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Bhatti announced the implementation schedule for the state’s flagship self-employment programme.

He said the Congress government launched Rajiv Yuva Vikasam to tackle unemployment and support youth through economic empowerment. The scheme aims to benefit five lakh young people with financial assistance worth Rs.8,000 crore, which he described as a national record.

According to the plan, sanction letters will be handed out between June 2 and June 9 across all constituencies. Training sessions for selected beneficiaries will follow from June 10 to June 15 at the district and constituency levels.