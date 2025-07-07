Big blow to Saif Ali Khan in Bhopal royal property dispute

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, known for his royal Pataudi lineage, has run into serious legal trouble over his ancestral estate in Bhopal, reportedly worth a jaw-dropping Rs. 15,000 crore. Here’s a simple breakdown of the latest developments in this decades-old dispute.

What’s the Case About?

Saif, along with his mother Sharmila Tagore and sisters Soha and Saba Ali Khan, had long been seen as the rightful heirs to royal properties like Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Flag Staff House, and huge land holdings in Bhopal. These came down from Nawab Hamidullah Khan, Saif’s great-grandfather.

High Court’s Recent Ruling

A 2000 trial court decision had earlier granted ownership to Saif’s family. But in a major twist, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has now overturned that judgment, citing reliance on a ruling that has already been struck down by the Supreme Court.

Now, the case goes back to the trial court, which has been directed to wrap up the fresh proceedings within a year.

What’s Causing the Dispute?

The problem goes back to Nawab Hamidullah’s eldest daughter, Abida Sultan, who moved to Pakistan in 1950. According to the Enemy Property Act, assets of those who migrated to Pakistan can be seized by the government. Saif’s grandmother Sajida Sultan was later named the successor, but that decision is now being questioned by other family members and the Enemy Property Department.

The ownership of these royal estates is now in legal limbo. The trial court will re-examine all claims, and until a final verdict is given, Saif and his family can’t legally claim the properties.