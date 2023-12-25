Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma’s TOTAL earnings for 10 weeks

Mumbai: Aishwarya Sharma, accompanied by husband Neil Bhatt, entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a strong contender, but the journey proved to be challenging for the couple. Despite the initial strong impression, the duo faced wake-up calls from Bigg Boss and internal conflicts, making their stint a rollercoaster ride.

In the latest update, Aishwarya has bid farewell to Bigg Boss 17 after a 10-week run. Let’s have a look at how much she earned from her quite long stint in Bigg Boss 17 house.

Aishwarya Sharma’s Bigg Boss 17 Remuneration

Aishwarya held the position of the second-highest paid contestant in Bigg Boss 17 after Ankita Lokhande. She reportedly charged between Rs 11-12 lakhs per week. For her substantial tenure, she took home an impressive sum ranging from Rs 1.2 to 1.3 crore.

Is she coming back on the show?

Speculation arises as insiders hint at a possible comeback for Aishwarya Sharma in the upcoming week as a wild card contestant. However, there is no official confirmation on this development as of now. Fans eagerly await further updates.

