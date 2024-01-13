Bigg Boss 17 Winner: ‘Trophy Hyderabad ku aari?’

Hyderabad: As the Bigg Boss 17 finale approaches on January 28, fans and families are leaving no stone unturned in supporting their favourite contestants. They are actively organizing online and offline campaigns, using hashtags to garner votes and ensure their preferred participant’s victory. All 8 contestants are doing their best to reach the finale week.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey, a contestant from Hyderabad, too is emerging as a strong contender for the coveted trophy. Fans and supporters from Hyderabad are actively rallying behind Arun, with the slogan ‘Trophy toh Hyderabad ku ich aana hai!’ echoing across social media platforms.

A significant boost to Arun’s campaign comes from his close friend and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai. The duo, fondly referred to as ‘Jai Veeru’ by fans, shares a special bond, and Sunny Arya even organized a grand meetup in Hyderabad on January 11. The event witnessed a massive turnout of thousands of fans who came together to support Arun.

Arun has been winning hearts day week 1 of the show among avid Bigg Boss 17 viewers for being a straightforward and sensible contestant. Despite not engaging in frequent conflicts, he is praised for handling arguments and building bonds in the house with a level-headed approach.

Fans are also praising Arun’s strong family values after the recent family week in the Bigg Boss house when his wife, Malak, and daughter made a heartwarming entry into the show.

Arun in tears, and his daughter comforting him – heartfelt and touching 🥺 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/42G6nOI3zA — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 12, 2024

Hyderabadis are expressing their overwhelming support for Arun. Check out some comments below.