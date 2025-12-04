Bigg Boss 19: Grand finale date, time, top 3 and expected winner

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has stormed into its finale week, and just when fans thought the season had finally steadied, the makers dropped a shocking mid-week twist. In a move that has set social media buzzing, Malti Chahar has been evicted from the show, officially paving the way for the top 5 finalists of the season.

Bigg Boss 19 Official Top 5

Gaurav Khanna

Pranit More

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Tanya Mittal

With the finale now around the corner, all eyes are on these five contestants as the battle tightens like never before.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Details

The most awaited moment of the season is finally set. Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will stream live on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar at 9 PM on 7 December 2025. Television viewers can tune into Colours TV at 10:30 PM to catch the blockbuster climax.

Probable Top 3

The competition among the finalists is fierce, but early predictions and audience buzz suggest the following names are most likely to reach the top 3:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Who Will Win Bigg Boss 19?

If trends are anything to go by, Gaurav Khanna seems to be leading the race toward the trophy. Predictions from fan pages and even The Khabri hint that Gaurav might emerge as the clear winner this season.

For now, he remains the only contestant in a safe spot thanks to his Ticket to Finale, while the rest of the housemates navigate the high-pressure danger zone in a final push for votes.

As the finale countdown begins, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

What are your thoughts on this? Comment below.