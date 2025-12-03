Mumbai: Just four more days are left for Bigg Boss 19 to crown its winner after an intense three-month journey. The grand finale is scheduled for December 7, and social media is already buzzing with heated debates on who will win the season and who will secure a spot in the top 3.
Malti Chahar evicted, top 5 finalists
In a major twist, Malti Chahar has been evicted in a shocking mid-week elimination, which is expected to be aired in today’s episode. With her exit, the show has officially found its top 5 finalists:
- Gaurav Khanna
- Amaal Mallik
- Farrhana Bhatt
- Pranit More
- Tanya Mittal
Bigg Boss 19 Winner & Runner-Up Predictions
Adding to the excitement, popular social media page The Khabri, known for its mostly accurate finale predictions, has revealed its final list of winner, runner-up, and positions of all top 5 contestants.
According to The Khabri, Gaurav Khanna is all set to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 19, while Farrhana Bhatt is predicted to take the runner-up spot. Yes, you read that right!
Here’s the complete predicted ranking of the top 5:
- Gaurav Khanna – Winner
- Farrhana Bhatt – Runner-Up
- Pranit More – 2nd Runner-Up
- Tanya Mittal – 3rd Runner-Up
- Amaal Mallik – 5th Position
What’s your take on these predictions? Tell us in the comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on finale.