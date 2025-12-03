Bigg Boss 19 final prediction: Winner and runner-up names

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is scheduled for December 7, and social media is already buzzing with heated debates on who will win the season and who will secure a spot in the top 3

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd December 2025 11:18 am IST
Bigg Boss 19 contestants Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik
Bigg Boss 19 contestants Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik (Instagram)

Mumbai: Just four more days are left for Bigg Boss 19 to crown its winner after an intense three-month journey. The grand finale is scheduled for December 7, and social media is already buzzing with heated debates on who will win the season and who will secure a spot in the top 3.

Malti Chahar evicted, top 5 finalists

In a major twist, Malti Chahar has been evicted in a shocking mid-week elimination, which is expected to be aired in today’s episode. With her exit, the show has officially found its top 5 finalists:

  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Amaal Mallik
  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Pranit More
  • Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 Winner & Runner-Up Predictions

Adding to the excitement, popular social media page The Khabri, known for its mostly accurate finale predictions, has revealed its final list of winner, runner-up, and positions of all top 5 contestants.

According to The Khabri, Gaurav Khanna is all set to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 19, while Farrhana Bhatt is predicted to take the runner-up spot. Yes, you read that right!

Here’s the complete predicted ranking of the top 5:

  • Gaurav Khanna – Winner
  • Farrhana Bhatt – Runner-Up
  • Pranit More – 2nd Runner-Up
  • Tanya Mittal – 3rd Runner-Up
  • Amaal Mallik – 5th Position

What’s your take on these predictions? Tell us in the comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on finale.

