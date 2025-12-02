Mumbai: The results of the mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss 19 finale week are finally out, and Malti Chahar has been shown the exit door. The eviction happened during an intense task conducted inside the house earlier today, and her elimination will be aired in Wednesday’s episode.

In a high-pressure garden-area task, contestants were instructed to place their photos into a fire pit. According to insiders close to the show, Malti’s flame turned bright red confirming her eviction and ending her journey just days before the grand finale.

🚨 Mid-Week Eviction in FINALE WEEK



As expected, Malti Chahar is EVICTED from FINALE RACE. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 2, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Finalists

With Malti’s exit, the show has officially got its top 5 finalists:

Gaurav Khanna Farrhana Bhatt Pranit More Tanya Mittal Amaal Mallik

The race to the trophy has now intensified as the finale approaches. Who will win Bigg Boss 19? The grand finale is scheduled for December 7. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19 finale.