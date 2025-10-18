Biryani war in Bihar: AIMIM nomination feast descends into chaos

It is election season in Bihar. Politicians are making no stone unturned when it comes to wooing the public. Many of these political strategies are designed and aimed to strike the right chord with the public, and sometimes, they do a little too well!

One such feat, or rather a fiasco, unfolded at the nomination event of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Tausif Alam, who is contesting the Bahadurganj Assembly seat in Kishanganj district.

A biryani feast organised for Alam’s supporters soon descended into chaos, as several people scrambled for a plate of biryani.

Videos of the crowd going crazy have gone viral on social media platforms. One X user commented, “It’s the politicians who should be working on improving Bihar for its struggling people! Imagine this in a poverty-stricken country, while India dreams of becoming a global leader by 2047.”

While another said, “That is why we call…Bihari, aur sabko bura lag jata hai. Apne kaam toh dekho..sudhroge nahi to log bolenge hi. Please don’t do these types of thing. Nowadays , nobody wants to travel from that train who is going to bihar or coming from bihar..why?”

“These are the voters who will decide India’s future. The leaders they elect will shape the nation,” read one comment.

When the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Bihar Assembly poll dates, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav described it as “the beginning of a festival of change.”

As campaigning heats up, that ‘festival’ already seems to be stirring strong emotions across the state.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases – on November 6 and November 11 – and counting of votes will be held on November 14, the Election Commission of India announced at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, October 6.