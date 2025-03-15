Boys shine in TGPSC Group III, only four women in top 50 ranks

A total of 2,49,557 candidates have received general rankings. Candidates can check their individual scores by logging into their TGPSC accounts.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the Group III examination results, along with the general rankings. The results were released by TGPSC Chairman at the commission’s office.

The top male candidate in Group III secured 339.24 marks, while the top female candidate scored 325.15 marks. Among the top 36 ranks, only one woman candidate is included, and there are just four women in the top 50 ranks.

The Group III exams were conducted on November 17 and 18, 2024, for 1,365 posts across the state. Out of 5,36,400 applicants, 2,69,483 candidates appeared for the exams, while 49.76% remained absent.

According to the commission’s schedule:
• Group I results were declared on March 10
• Group II results on March 11
• Group III results on March 14
• Hostel Welfare Officer results will be announced on March 17
• Extension Officer results on March 19

TSPSC has urged candidates to check their results online.

