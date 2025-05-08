BRS leader slams centre over no Sainik school allocation to Telangana

Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MP Boyinapalli Vinod Kumar has strongly criticised the central government for failing to sanction a single Sainik School to Telangana, while Andhra Pradesh already has Sainik Schools in Korukonda, Pulivendula, and Kalikiri, and a new one has recently been approved for Vijayawada.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, May 7, Vinod Kumar recalled that soon after the formation of Telangana, then chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had pressured the central government for a Sainik School in the state.

He noted that even after the current chief minister Revanth Reddy wrote a letter on the same issue, and assurances were made that a Sainik School would be established in Bollaram, there has been no progress so far.

Vinod Kumar also condemned the withdrawal of the 67 per cent reservation for Telangana students in the Korukonda and Kalikiri Sainik Schools in Andhra Pradesh.

He urged the chief minister to persuade the centre to restore the reservations for Telangana students and to ensure the establishment of a Sainik School within the state.