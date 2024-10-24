Building collapse: We don’t know how many are trapped, says Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday, October 24 that the number of people trapped in the debris of the collapsed building in the Babusapalya locality of Bengaluru was not yet known.

“There is an incident of an unauthorised house collapse in which eight persons were killed. We don’t know how many are trapped inside the building. The supervisors who bring these labourers from different places are also stuck inside the building. The supervisors will have the list of the details of labourers. We don’t know whether they also got killed in the tragedy,” Parameshwara said.

The building collapsed on Tuesday in which eight people were killed and 13 others were rescued. Of the 13 rescued, six were injured and admitted to hospital.

The minister said that due to continuous rain, the situation across Bengaluru was becoming serious. “We are also facing challenges when we move out. All are troubled. The media is also facing challenges in visiting spots while reporting. Heavy rain was lashing the city due to cyclonic depression. The predictions by the weather departments say that the heavy rain will continue till Saturday. The government and the BBMP are taking the necessary steps. Due to heavy rain, the people are facing problems. The infrastructure has also suffered,” Parameshwara stated.

“The rain is continuously pouring and we can’t help it. The government and the BBMP will initiate suitable action,” he maintained.

When asked about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing an appeal petition with the High Court demanding cancellation of bail to former minister B. Nagendra, Parameshwara said, “Let’s wait for the decision of the court.”

Nagendra was jailed in connection with the multi-crore Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board scam. “We will see the court’s decision and take action. If the court accepts their petition, again action will be taken against him. If ED’s petition is rejected, the bail will continue. The investigation will be continued,” he stated.

Commenting on the BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwara fielded as the Congress candidate from Channapatna seat, he stated, “I welcome him to the Congress party. The high command has decided to make him a candidate and it would strengthen the party. He has carried out good work in the constituency. We have to win the seat and strategies will be made to achieve it.”

“The Channapatna constituency is one of the Bengaluru Rural Parliamentary seat constituencies represented by former MP D.K. Suresh. They have considered all factors before welcoming him to the party. It’s not a certainty of the party, but it will help us,” he stated.

Reacting to the BJP’s remark that the Congress lacked a candidate, Parameshwara stated that the BJP had forgotten that Yogeshwara was with the Congress party earlier. In politics, there are no permanent enemies and no permanent friends. We are seeing the trend throughout the country,” he stated.

“It was evident when the election was held in Haryana. I have been appointed as an observer in Maharashtra state, and I have seen what is happening there. In recent days, commitment to one party has become difficult. There are many examples of people moving from one party to another. There is provision in the law for this,” he stated.