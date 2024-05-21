DCA seize overpriced Teet-Bet ointment from medical shop in Uppal

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration officials on Tuesday seized ‘Teet-Bet Ointment’ at a medical shop in Uppal Khalsa, Uppal Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

The product Mupirocin Ointment IP 2 per cent, sold under the brand name ‘Teet-Bet Ointment’ is under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of product shall be in accordance with the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

The product ‘Teet-Bet Ointment’ (Mupirocin Ointment IP 2% w/w) of Batch No. F414 manufactured by Madhya Pradesh and marketed by Rhon-Poule Life Science, located at Lasudia Mori, Dewas Naka, Indo Madhya Pradesh, bears MRP as Rs. 135 for a 5 gm pack on the label of the product which is a violation of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The ceiling price fixed by the Central Government including wholesale price Index for the product “Mupirocin Ointment 2 percent w/w” is Rs. 20.29 per 1 gm i.e. Rs. 101.45 per 5 gm (Ceiling Price).

Hence Maximum Retail Price (MRP) i.e. including GST 12 percent should not be more than Rs. 113.62 per 5 gm tube. The firm overpriced the product.

The firm charged an excess of Rs. 21.37 per 5 gm tube, which is a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.