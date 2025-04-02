Deadline for Haj 2025 final payment announced

Hyderabad: The Hajj Committee of India has set April 3 as the last date for pilgrims to pay the third and final installment of their Haj expenses. Payments will not be accepted after this date, and those who fail to pay will be removed from the final list.

Payment details for Hyderabad pilgrims

Third installment: Rs 58,000 (for adult pilgrims)

Minor pilgrims: Rs 20,650

Qurbani cost: Rs 16,600

Total Haj cost (including Qurbani): Rs 3,46,900 per person

Total cost (excluding Qurbani): Rs 3,30,300

Amount already paid (first and second installments): Rs 2,72,300

Payment Process

Pilgrims can pay the amount at counter numbers 28, 29, and 30 of the State Bank of India, Koti Main Branch, in cash. They must carry Aadhaar and PAN cards. Those who have not paid any installment so far can pay the full amount in one go if they have a confirmed status.

Once the payment deadline passes, the Hajj Committee will begin processing visas, tickets, and flight allocations. This year, pilgrims have been given the option to choose their preferred flights.

Accommodation and waiting list

Arrangements for Makkah, Madinah, Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah will be finalized after April 3.

Pilgrims on the waiting list who do not wish to travel should inform the State Hajj Committee so that their spot can be given to another applicant.