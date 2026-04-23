Raaka team shuts down rumors about Deepika Padukone’s role

Hyderabad: After announcing her second pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on April 19, featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

Fans have been curious about how Deepika will manage her upcoming film schedules, including her roles in Raaka and King. Rumours circulated that her scenes in Raaka, which also stars Allu Arjun, might be reduced due to her pregnancy.

Raaka Team Responds to Rumours

The makers of Raaka have dismissed these rumours as baseless. In a statement to The Times of India, they confirmed, “Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set.”

According to Hindustan Times, “Amidst her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka and will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.” The production team is taking all necessary precautions to ensure her safety during the shoot.

About Raaka

Directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka marks the first collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun. The film has already created a buzz on social media after Allu Arjun’s first look was unveiled on his 44th birthday, showing him in a bold bald avatar with a rugged appearance. Raaka is scheduled for release in 2027.

King and Other Projects

Deepika Padukone is also set to appear in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Manoj Pahwa. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has generated excitement among fans. Despite stepping away from a few projects after her first pregnancy, Deepika’s current line-up remains strong.

Personal Life

Deepika and Ranveer began dating in 2012 on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and got married on November 14, 2018, in Italy. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024, and now the family is preparing for their second child.

With her pregnancy and film shoots progressing smoothly, Deepika Padukone continues to impress fans with her dedication and energy on set.