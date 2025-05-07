Detain Pak, Bangladesh nationals staying illegally: Telangana CM to cops

Hyderabad: In the wake of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan by the Indian Army, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, May 7, ordered police officials to detain Pakistan and Bangladesh nationals who are residing illegally in Hyderabad. The state government also cancelled all leaves of employees which engage in emergency services have been cancelled.

The Telangana CM said that all employees should be ready to render services and that ministers and officials should also be available and cancel all foreign trips, if any.

The Telangana chief minister said that a communication system should be established in the command control center in Hyderabad. Strict action will be taken against those who disturb peace and security. Revanth Reddy held a review meeting following the targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor launched by India against Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Telangana chief minister emphasized that a strong message of supporting the Indian Army by the entire nation should be rolled out. “Politics should not take place and parties maintain restraint in the difficult times,” said a press release from his office. He also warned of strict action if government employees make controversial statements in the media and social media about Operation Sindoor.

A toll-free round the clock number will be provided for the public, said Revanth Reddy. Concerned officials have been asked to stockpile blood in blood banks and emergency medicine for emergency needs. “Information about the availability of beds in the private hospitals should be updated from time to time,” added the release. The Telangana CM also asked officials to coordinate with the Red Cross and asked officials to ensure that food stocks should also be made sufficient.

Officials have also been asked to be vigilant about cyber security and warned of stringent action against those who peddle fake news in wake of Operation Sindoor. The Telangana police authorities have also been directed to connect all CCTV cameras to the command control room in the three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

They have also been asked to step up surveillance and enhance security in all district headquarters and sensitive areas. Similarly, security at all foreign consulates in Hyderabad also has been increased. The Telangana CM also instructed the Hyderabad police to be on high alert and hold talks with peace Committees, if necessary.

The police department should also keep an eye on the moments of history sheeters and old criminals, said the Telangana chief minister.