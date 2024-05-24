Dr. Krishna Ella receives Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School’s Highest Medal of Honour

Hyderabad: Dr. Krishna Ella, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, has been awarded the prestigious Dean’s medal by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The award was presented to Dr. Ella during Bloomberg School’s Convocation Ceremony on May 22 in Baltimore, Maryland, for his exceptional leadership, enduring vision and contribution to improving public health.

According to a press note, John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health acknowledges Dr. Ella’s pioneering work, remarkable influence, and determination to develop indigenous, innovative, and safe vaccines focused on global public health.

On receiving the Dean’s Medal Dr. Krishna Ella said, “I acknowledge this medal as a global recognition of India’s scientific excellence, and dedicate this medal to Bharat, which has shown remarkable success by advancing science and R&D, to our team of scientists, and the results of our strong commitment to public.”

Under Dr. Ella’s guidance, Bharat Biotech emerged as a leader in global biotechnology and vaccine innovation, with innovative vaccines, manufactured at large scale, and affordable costs. With a portfolio of over 19 vaccines, including the world’s first typhoid conjugate vaccine, Typbar TCV®, rotavirus vaccine, ROTAVAC®, and Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, JENVAC®. Bharat Biotech has played a critical role in addressing public health challenges in India and worldwide.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bharat Biotech developed COVAXIN®, India’s first Indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in a record time, conducting the largest-ever human clinical trials and peer-reviewed by world-leading medical journals.